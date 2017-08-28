Dakota Johnson is the latest celebrity victim of hackers releasing nude photos online.

The same hackers behind the unauthorized access of celebrities' iCloud accounts and the subsequent postings of nude photographs are believed to be behind the recent leak of nude photos of “Fifty Shades” actress Dakota Johnson.

The actress is reportedly “horrified” at the release of the photos, which show her semi-nude in her shower with another actress and topless poolside with friends, according to a report by India.com.

An unnamed source, calling for a crackdown on hackers, allegedly told media outlets that the actress, daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffin, was considering joining the ranks of other celebrities who are suing the website that posted the pictures, the report said.