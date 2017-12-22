Hall of Fame 2017

Well, here we are folks. These are the best of the best innovators that we have seen over the past year. Every year we spend a bit of time discussing how we select Hall of Fame recipients. It's really pretty simple: survive a number of years as an innovator and you're in. Well, it's not quite that easy, actually. First you need to be selected as an innovator. That is not an easy call. We watch all of the products that come through the labs over the course of the year. That is the starting point. We include group reviews, First Looks and Emerging products.

We look first for innovation in the product. Then we look at how the company is run and how it takes its product to market. We especially like to see Davids fighting and beating Goliaths. That doesn't mean that we aren't interested in older, established companies. There are plenty out there that are innovating, and when we find one, we treat them exactly the same as the little guys. However, for whatever reason, we are far more likely to see the smaller, newer innovators. They get our attention because there often is an “Oh, wow!!” moment with the little guys than there is with the big, established ones.

Once you become an innovator for the first time, you're on our radar. We watch you over the course of the year. Occasionally, we become aware of an innovator that never has been reviewed by us. We look them over closely and invited them if they measure up. We are looking for staying power in either case, though. Whether we find you or you find us from the first year on we care about your continued innovation. This often is product-related, but markets can get tough and we are interested in how you do as that evolves. We like it when the VCs decide you're worth investing in and when the market decides that it wants to buy to products.

Then comes your second year. If you've been performing well – group reviews are good (not necessarily fives across the board or Best Buy/Recommended ratings, but that doesn't hurt, of course) we set you up for an interview to find out what you've done over the past year. The bar is raised a bit since we don't like innovators to sit on their laurels. This process continues until you reach Hall of Fame status.

That's all that there is to it and, so, we proudly welcome SiQuest and Tempered Networks, this year's Hall of Famers.