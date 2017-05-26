Twelve years after dropping out of Harvard, Mark Zuckerberg returned to deliver the 2017 commencement address.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who dropped out of Harvard 12 years ago to launch what would become the world's most popular online platform, received a rude welcome from the school newspaper upon his return to campus.

Hours before he was to go on stage at his alma mater to receive an honorary degree and deliver the commencement address to the graduating class of 2017, someone hacked their way into the online version of the campus newspaper, The Harvard Crimson, and defaced the site with a number of phony headlines and a digitally altered image mocking the returning alumni.

The lead headline read: “MARK ZOINKERBURG AT IT AGAIN,” while below it, another read: “UH OH: Fakebook A Big Grand Hoax Say Fast Kayaking Winklerux Twins."

The schoolboy prank, if not prosecutable under computer crime statutes, was only up for a short while, but the damage lasts forever on the internet (click here).

In response, Crimson President Derek Cho issued a statement: "Earlier today, The Harvard Crimson's website was altered by an unauthorized user. We are currently working to repair the breach. We regret any inconvenience to our readers and look forward to the rest of Commencement."

Zuckerberg's speech is available here.