HBO execs film multiple Game of Thrones endings to thwart leaks.

Burned by recent leaks and data breaches, Game of Thrones creators will film multiple endings for the shows season eight grand finale to thwart spoilers in the event of another breach.



The executives overseeing one of the most popular shows on television decided to take extreme precaution following the massive HBO hack in August when cybercriminals made off with more than a terabyte of leaked episodes including GOT episodes.

"I know in Game of Thrones, the ending, they're going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens," HBO president of programming Casey Bloys said while speaking to a group of students at Moravian College in his hometown of Bethlehem, Pa., according to The Morning Call. "You have to do that on a long show. Because when you're shooting something, people know."



Bloys said the decision will ensure there is no definitive ending if anything were to leak ahead of schedule such as when hackers from the most recent breach threatened to leak the season seven finale. As a result of the decision, even the shows actors will have to wait until the show officially airs to see who lives, dies, and ultimately takes the iron throne.