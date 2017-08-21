HBO hackers threaten to release Game of Thrones finale

The hacking group supposedly behind the recent dump of HBO programming and internal documents has threatened to release this season's Game of Thrones finale.

The gang, which goes by the name Mr. Smith, made the threat through Mashable. The news site received text documents containing the social media login credentials for several HBO shows, including Westworld and Game of Thrones, and defaced several pages on the networks website, it reported.

"Be ready for GOT S& E6 &E7 as soon as possible," Mashable said the group warned, adding that while it did not use the credentials to login in to the sites it does believe they are real.

HBO initially was hit by Mr. Smith in early August when a small treasure trove of HBO content was posted publicly to the web by the hacker who is now demanding in excess of $6 million in bitcoin payment to stop any further release of data. So far the hackers have posted five scripts for Game of Thrones and a month's worth of email from HBO Vice President for Film Programming Leslie Cohen along with some other corporate information, along with upcoming episodes of Curb your Enthusiasm, Ballers and Insecure.