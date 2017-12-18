To help make this point, Symantec put together a list of the Top 10 riskiest mall-based public networks. Topping the list was the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas, which was found to have Wi-Fi service over 50 percent more dangerous than the runner-up Houston Galleria in Texas. Symantec derived the list after studying the 30 most visited malls in the nation between July and September 2017.
The complete list:
- Fashion Show, Las Vegas
- Houston Galleria, Houston
- Mall of America, Bloomington, Minn.
- NorthPark Center, Dallas
- Tysons Corner Center, McLean, Va.
- Sawgrass Mills, Sunrise, Fla.
- South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa, Calif.
- King of Prussia Mall, King of Prussia, Penn.
- Westfield Garden State, Paramus, N.J.
- Natick Mall, Natick, Mass.
(Source: Symantec)