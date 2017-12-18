To help make this point, Symantec put together a list of the Top 10 riskiest mall-based public networks. Topping the list was the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas, which was found to have Wi-Fi service over 50 percent more dangerous than the runner-up Houston Galleria in Texas. Symantec derived the list after studying the 30 most visited malls in the nation between July and September 2017.

The complete list:

Fashion Show, Las Vegas Houston Galleria, Houston Mall of America, Bloomington, Minn. NorthPark Center, Dallas Tysons Corner Center, McLean, Va. Sawgrass Mills, Sunrise, Fla. South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa, Calif. King of Prussia Mall, King of Prussia, Penn. Westfield Garden State, Paramus, N.J. Natick Mall, Natick, Mass.

(Source: Symantec)