Three GOP Committee chairmen met on Capitol Hill during the government shutdown to discussing declassifying information.

House Republicans are mulling declassifying information that they say informed a four-page memo penned by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devon Nunes, R-Calif., that contends the FBI abused FISA surveillance laws when it opened a probe into President Trump and Russia.





Nunes reportedly met with House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy and his counterpart on the Judiciary Committee, Bob Goodlatte, CNN reported, citing confirmation by Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, who stepped in to lead the Intelligence Committee investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election after Nunes was forced to recuse himself until an ethics probe was completed.





Nunes was eventually cleared of ethics charges regarding a mysterious and awkward run to the White House - under the cloak of darkness - to obtain information related to the Russia probe.





Democrats have called Nunes' memo nothing more than GOP talking points meant to divert attention away from the merits of Russian investigations being conducted by various congressional committees and special counsel Robert Mueller.





But CNN quoted Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as saying, "I think the memo is accurate,” but that the document “should be referenced, footnoted — it should have the appropriate underlying reference to the material and to the degree that you can, show that material."





Jordan has said he'd like to see Mueller fired and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who had recused himself from the Russia investigation, resign his position.



