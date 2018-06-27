Huawei was banned from any contracts during the roll-out of Australia’s National Broadband Network.

Huawei's Australian Chairman John Lord denied his firm's involvement in intelligence gathering or cyberespionage, saying that to do so would be "corporate suicide" and that no accusation has since been proven.

The statement comes as some members of Australia's parliament are opposed to the company's involvement in the nation's 5G rollout, according to 9news.

Lord confirmed that it was Chinese law to have a Communist Party cell in big companies and that they have to co-operate and share any intelligence gathered but said Huawei "just won't do it" and that “there is no reason to pass lots of information back to China.”

Lord further defended his company by claiming that a lot of claims about the company being used to commit cyberespionage come from overseas and are unproven.



This mirrors recent controversy stateside concerning Chinese telecommunications company ZTE which has been recently been sanctioned over similar cyberespionage concerns.