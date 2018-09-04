Huazhu breach compromised 123M records

A breach at China's largest hotel operator Huazhu Hotels Group impacted more than a half-billion pieces of customer data.

Of the records compromised, Huazhu reportedly said more than 123 million records that include customer ID numbers, email and phone numbers, login credentials and other personally identifiable pieces of data were compromised.

“Credential exposure on GitHub is nothing new as industry giants such as Uber have suffered from similar fates,” said Matt Chiodi, vice president at RedLock. “What's unfortunate, however, is that this could have been prevented with any number of open source security tools which prevent committing passwords and other sensitive information to git repositories.”

Chiodi noted that the breach “was only noticed after criminals posted data for sale online.”