This article originally appeared on SC Media UK.

ID theft every 2 seconds - half hitting kids under 6

“The reason there is so much stolen data available is that hackers simply do not have a difficult time stealing it,” said Darren Guccione, co-founder and CEO of Keeper Security, in a recent blog.

According to Keeper Security's new infographic, someone's identity was stolen every two seconds in 2016.

Its sources say that 70 percent of people pay to unlock their device and £860 is the average cost of unlocking an infected device.

Here is how much your information is worth on the dark web:

Spotify account - £2.20

Hulu account - £2.20

Netflix account - £0.80 - £2.40

PayPal credentials - £1.20

Social Security Number - £0.80

Driver's Licence - £16.00

Credit Card - £6.40 - £17.60

Email Address & Password - £0.60 - £1.80

Medical record from a large-scale attack - £1.20 - £8.00

Complete medical record – up to £800

The average hourly rate that hackers make is £32.60. Additionally, hackers have stolen more than £85 billion since 2010. In 2016 alone, £12.8 billion was stolen.

The findings show that the identities of children are more in danger of being stolen than those of adults. Children are 35 times more likely to have their identity stolen and an average of 1.3 million children are affected each year by identity theft. Half of identity theft happens to children under the age of six.

Guccione told SC Media UK: "The amount that a person's identity is worth on the black market is simply staggering. It's making hackers, in the aggregate, billions per year."