Quick Read
Strengths: Solid platform for user management integration across all levels.
Weaknesses: Documentation needs to be more easily searchable and the tool can be a bit pricey.
Verdict: Excellent product overall with just a couple of places with room for improvement.
SummaryThe Imprivata OneSign appliance is a one-stop user management and provisioning shop. This product can be set up to take on many roles. OneSign seamlessly integrates strong authentication, application SSO, user provisioning, physical access control and event reporting. This provides a single framework from which to manage and enforce enterprise-wide employee information access policy. This means there's one central place from which to control everything a user does - from which doors they can enter to what applications they can use.
Given the complex nature of what this product can do, it would seem that it should be difficult to install and manage. We found it was exactly the opposite. We had the product up and running, with the initial configuration, within just a few minutes. Initial setup is done through a web-based wizard in which the basic environment settings are set. From there, all management and configuration is done via the web GUI.
OneSign's integrated authentication management, SSO and physical/logical convergence functionalities, allow IT access policy - for enforcing every aspect of access across all users, rights, locations and conditions - to a single centralized employee. It offers a great amount of flexibility and functionality, which makes this product solid in the area of performance.
Documentation is provided in the form of several paper manuals, which make up a large documentation set.
The Imprivata OneSign does offer a lot of functionality and can become extremely expensive for large environments starting from scratch. However, it can leverage an existing physical access control system and many of the tokens already in use in an enterprise. It is this ability to integrate that makes this tool a good value for the money, even though pricing is a bit steep. To get started in a 1,000 user environment, per user prices are $31 for authentication management, $36 for physical/logical integration (including authentication management), and $45 for single sign-on (including authentication management).