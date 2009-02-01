February 01, 2009

Product Information

Imprivata OneSign

Vendor: Imprivata Website: http://www.imprivata.com Product: OneSign Price: pricing is quite variable

Quick Read Strengths: Solid platform for user management integration across all levels. Weaknesses: Documentation needs to be more easily searchable and the tool can be a bit pricey. Verdict: Excellent product overall with just a couple of places with room for improvement.

Rating Breakdown SC Lab Reviews Reviews from our expert team Features: Documentation: Value for Money: Performance: Support: Ease of Use: 5 /5