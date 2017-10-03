India

The login credentials and other inside information of more than 6,000 Indian ISPs, government departments and businesses is being advertised for sale on DarkNet.

Seqrite Cyber Intelligence Labs and seQtree InfoServices came across the content, each of which has been identified through the India National Internet Registry, reported The Economic Times. The security firms have notified the Indian government and the Asia Pacific Network Information Centre recommending to all that they immediately change their login credentials.

The Economic Times said the malicious actor is selling the data for 15 bitcoins or for an unspecified amount will take down one of the organization's entire network. Supposedly, the seller has the ability to tamper the IP allocation pool, which could result in a serious outage or Denial of Service (DoS) like condition. The seller also stated it has credentials, personal identifying information and business documents to the Asia Pacific Network Information Centre's database.