The focus here is on monitoring and analytics. We have arbitrarily designated products that use advanced algorithms, machine learning or other form of AI (such as neural nets), pull in external threat feeds as part of their data gathering and often use cloud technology to aggregate and correlate data from a large number of global sensors.

The innovators in this group certainly meet those criteria. There are four and each one has a somewhat different focus. What we found interesting is just how disparate the focus was at first glance. Deeper inspection showed us that, besides the next generation criteria, each tool had a clear strength in common: threat hunting. However, simple as that sounds, the nature of the threat hunt was different in some cases.

For example, one innovator focuses on the enterprise while other focus on what is coming at the enterprise and leaving the enterprise. For all of that, all four of these products are very competent threat hunters, each in its own way.

Returning to the next generation criteria, here is where we saw a lot of innovation. On the surface, each of these tools uses machine learning, for example. However, if that is as far as you want to take it, you'll just be touching the tip of the iceberg. More and more we are seeing PhD data scientists in these fast-moving innovators. And that is no surprise. Developing the algorithms that can handle big data - and we mean really big – is the focus here. This isn't drinking from a firehose… it's drinking from Niagara Falls as you go over with a big hole in your barrel.

We saw an increasing emphasis on Bro, the security monitoring language and, as an aside, learning a bit of Bro can be a big help to threat hunters. Bro is a well-thought-out scripting language that focuses completely on security monitoring and logging. Part of its attractiveness is that it is open source so we see variants of Bro popping up in very sophisticated next generation monitoring tools.

The bottom line here is that this is an emerging category that may end up subsuming several other categories over time as the focus for network security pros turns more and more to threat hunting. The products we see from these innovators already are calling the tune for what we should be expecting from next generation monitoring tools.

BluVector

Company Name BluVector Flagship Product in this Category: BluVector Flagship Product cost Starting at $1,000/mo Web https:// bluvector.io Innovation Analysis of the incoming data stream to identify malicious code before it enters the enterprise Greatest Strength Persistence and vision to see a need, develop a response to it and keep innovating along the way and going forward.

Last year we characterized BluVector as an on-the-wire hunting tool. The idea was that by being on the wire a measure of proactive hunting occurs before the malicious traffic even gets inside the enterprise and starts to do its damage. It turns out that in its current incarnation it is somewhat more than that. In fact, the company – and BluVector spun out of its prior owners to become fully independent this past year – describes the tool as, among other things, a next generation intrusion detection system. We think that is something of an oversimplification. It certainly does that but as a proactive hunting tool is where BluVector excels.

Over the past year this innovator has done some interesting things. For example, it has developed what it calls a speculative execution engine for zero-data malware detection. This consists of high speed emulation where it examines the scripting code/language of suspected malware and enumerates possible malicious activity. Doing this at wire speeds is quite an accomplishment. To do this the company has invested 8 years in training its patented, machine learning-based detection and intelligent decision support engines to enable security analysts to find, confirm, and contain the newest and most sophisticated threats.

The company has added new engines for several other rule sets and third-party threat intelligence feeds. This all is part of creating a next generation network intrusion detection system with new analytics paradigms such as Yara and suricata, giving better visibility across the entire attack life cycle. Over the past year 90% of this innovator's efforts have focused on expanding on core competencies such as fast detection. BluVector also has focused on simplifying use for mid-markets and managed services providers. The company now has a virtual machine (for VMWare ESXi 6.0 and above) with cloud-based management that leaves data on customer's premises.

The company is growing and adding employees regularly now that it has spun off as an independent company. We see this as the starting point for new ways to view malicious behavior coming at the enterprise. More than a next gen NIDS, BluVector is the next generation of threat hunting tools that hunt the threat before it can enter the enterprise.