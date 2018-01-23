Infants' Social Security numbers sold on dark web in time for tax season.

Apparently, you're never too young to be on the dark web -- or at least for your data to be hawked there. The personal identifiable information (PII) of infants, including Social Security numbers, were recently found advertised for sale on the dark web under the sales pitch "get em befor tax seson [sic]."

In addition to the SSNs, cybercriminals were selling dates of birth and mother's maiden names for $300 worth of Bitcoin for each baby data set, just before tax season when identity theft is highest, according to CNN.

The information is particularly valuable as criminals as the information's provides access to a clean credit history allowing them to take out mortgages, apply for credit cards or receive government benefits all of which could go undetected for many years until the victim is old enough to open their own credit account.

For this reason, the stolen information is particularly valuable as it can allow a thief's actions to go undetected for an extended amount of time.