Instead of throwing actual bombs, military officials are throwing enemy malware.

U.S. military hackers are taking a cliché move right from classic war movies and applying it to real life modern cyberwarfare by tossing malware "grenades" back at the enemy.

While they won't be throwing actual bombs in this context, military officials are throwing enemy malware right back on its creator after recently announcing they are tired of just taking hits from outside players, according to The Register.

U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency officials vowed to take action Monday at the US Department of Defense Intelligence Information Systems (DoDIIS) conference in Missouri.

"Once we've isolated malware, I want to reengineer it and prep to use it against the same adversary who sought to use against us," Lieutenant General Vincent Stewart told attendees. "We must disrupt to exist."

Nevertheless, flinging repurposed malware is a high risk maneuver since the difficulty in attributing malware to its creator's raises some concerns and it's possible that someone will be hit with unprovoked malware attacks.