Intell announced three new features to bake security into its chips

Intel Monday announced three new measures that will be implemented in a future chip designed to bake security into the hardware following last year's Spectre/Meltdown vulnerability.

The first measure promises to improve security by using Accelerated Memory Scanning to free up graphics hardware resources so they can be used to scan computer memory for malware, the firm said at the 2018 RSA Conference in San Francisco.

While current scanning technologies have the ability to detect system memory-based cyberattacks it is done at the expense of CPU performance.

The second feature will combine platform telemetry with machine learning algorithms to improve the detection of advanced threats while reducing false positives and minimizing performance impact.

The third measure involves a consistent set of critical root-of-trust hardware security capabilities across Intel processors for secure boot, hardware protections (for data, keys and other digital assets), accelerated cryptography and trusted execution enclaves to protect applications at runtime.

While the firm didn't give many details about this measure, it was described as a set of hardware-level features that will give systems builders security features such as a secure boot zone and secure storage for cryptographic keys.