International Women's Day: Girls Scouts of the USA readying cybersecurity badges

International Women's Day is a great time to bring up the fact that the young members of the Girl Scouts of the USA will soon be able to do their part to help buttress the number of women in cybersecurity by working toward earning badges in that exact skill.

The Girl Scouts introduced the 18 badges in June 2017 with the first becoming available to the girls in September 2018. The program was put together in a partnership with Palo Alto Networks and is part of the GSUSA commitment to encouraging scouts to embrace and celebrate scientific discovery in their lives at all ages.

“With these badges and Girl Scouts' other STEM initiatives, we'll offer hands-on activities, which is one of the best ways to learn STEM. Girls enjoy doing projects that give them practical experience and the satisfaction of doing something in real life. Not only do hands-on activities spark their interest, but girls' confidence gets a boost when they can solve a problem using their tech skills,” said Suzanne Harper, STEM Strategy Lead, Girl Scouts of the USA.