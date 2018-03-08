International Women's Day: Security Industry Association creates Women in Security Forum

The Security Industry Association (SIA) used International Women's Day as the backdrop to unveil the SIA Women in Security Forum to help support and increase the participation of women in cybersecurity.

The SIA also announced the inaugural members of the Forum's steering committee and gave some insight into the area the group will be exploring as it moves forward.

The committee members are:

Elaine Palome, Axis Communications

Chelsea Render, Bosch

Kelly Bond, Brivo

Vicky Lowe, Convergint Technologies

Janet Fenner, Dahua Technology USA

Sherida Sessa, ISC Security Events

Dawne Hanks, Milestone Systems

Christine Hamberis, ScanSource

Alice DiSanto, Sharp Intellos

Maureen Carlo, Videotec Security

“It is a privilege to serve a forum keenly focused on propelling women within the security industry. Providing a venue where future female leaders can strengthen their know-how, while networking and brainstorming around future solutions with peers can only improve competency and esteem,” said DiSanto, in an SIA statement.

Some of the initial areas the committee will explore include setting up mentorship/sponsorship programs, connecting women in the industry through networking events, develop a recruiting program for next generation female professionals and leaders and identify platforms that can provide visibility for women