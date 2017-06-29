This article originally appeared on SC Media UK.

Israel has defended itself from more than 2,000 cyber- “lone-wolf attacks” said Nadav Argaman, director of Israeli security agency, Shin Bet, speaking at Cyber Week 2017 in Israel.

Shin Bet has succeeded "by means of technological, intelligence and operational adjustments, to thwart more than 2,000 potential lone wolf terrorists last year,” Argaman said. Israel joins the UK which also admitted this week that it engages in offensive cyber-attacks.

The news, announced by press statement quotes Argaman as saying, “The breakthrough of technological advances, along with familiarity with operational space and work, have contributed greatly to reducing the level of terror and our ability to defend against the threat of isolated attacks."

Argaman also highlighted the work that his agency collaborates on with colleagues around the world: “The Shin Bet maintains working relations with colleagues from intelligence organisations around the world and is ready to assist in the knowledge and experience that have accumulated in the face of the terror threats facing Western countries today,” he said.

The speech coincides with an announcement from Trump administration Homeland Security and cyber-terrorism advisor, Tom Bossert, who said the United States and Israel have agreed on a cyber-security pact.

Reuters reports Bossert as saying that, “a US-Israeli working group will meet this week on cyber-security issues such as protecting critical infrastructure.”

Bossert added that “These high-level meetings represent the first step in strengthening bilateral ties on cyber-issues following President Trump's visit to Israel.” He praised “the agility Israel has in developing solutions will innovate cyber-defences that we can test here and bring back to America.”

On Monday, Netanyahu met with Bossert, and the US Embassy of Israel account tweeted a photo showing the pair speaking of “joint cyber-teams” which will be used “to develop cyber-policy, protecting critical infrastructure, research and development, and more.”

Bossert also assured Israel of the Trump administration's support in cyber-security matters regarding Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and ISIS.

According to a report by The Times, Israeli spy agency Mossad is looking to set up a fund which will support tech startups, and in return, it hopes to receive access to the cutting edge of technology.

Israel's MI6 equivalent is said to be focusing on companies which are developing technologies in encryption, robotics and personality profiling.

The companies do not have to be Israel-based and are going to get two million Shekels (£450,000).

Mossad says it does not plan to take a stake in companies or demand royalty payments, and will rather just ask for a non-exclusive licence to the software.

There will be no announcement of who the companies are, instead both parties hope to rely on “mutual commercial discretion”.