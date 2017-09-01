Juniper enters into an agreement to acquire Cyphort

Juniper Networks announced on August 31 it will acquire Cyphort in a deal that is expected to close by the end of September.

Kevin Hutchins, Juniper's senior vice president of strategy & product management, reported the news in a blog saying the acquisition is needed to help Juniper advance security and provide its customers with an industry-leading ATP platform to bolster their overall security posture.

Cyphort confirmed the news to SC Media. No financial details of the deal were reported by either company.

“Cyphort will seamlessly integrate into Juniper's Sky ATP platform to provide customers with improved performance, an increased range of supported file types and additional threat detection capabilities (e.g., on- and off-premises support, cloud email, analytics and improved malware detection),” Hutchins wrote.