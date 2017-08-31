Kaiser Permanente is notifying members in Riverside and the surrounding area that their information was compromised is a recent data breach

How many victims: 600

What type of information? Patient names, medical record numbers and procedures were compromised.

What happened?

Officials said the breach was detected Aug. 9 when a list of information was “inadvertently sent to an unintended email address,” and reportedly did not disclose any further information about the incident in an Aug 30 release.

This is the second time in just over a year that the company has experienced a breach. Last year, the company experienced a physical data breach a mail delivery truck carrying the personal information of 2,400 Kaiser Permanente members of the Inland Empire Health Plan was stolen from a parking lot in Santa Clarita. Authorities recovered the vehicle but not the mail that was in it.

What was the response?

Kaiser Permanente notified those who were affected by mail. Those who were affected are encouraged to call 800-464-4000, 24 hours a day, seven days a week if they have any questions. The company says that it has taken all measures to prevent the situation from happening again.

Quote:"We are reaching out directly via letter to each of the members affected by this incident," the company said in a release. "We regret that this incident occurred and apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused."

Source: Kaiser Permanente press release.