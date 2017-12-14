Kaspersky Labs

A new Kaspersky Lab report states that the company's threat detection technologies identified an average of 360,000 malicious files per day in 2017, an 11.5 percent increase over the previous year, and a five-fold increase since 2011.

Of these files, 78 percent constituted malware, while 14 percent were viruses and the remainder was comprised of advertising software, according to the 2017 Kaspersky Security Bulletin.

Additionally, Kaspersky's antivirus solution detected more than 15.7 unique malicious objects over the past year. The report also notes that 29.4 of Kaspersky users' computers were attacked by online malware in 2017, while 22 percent were subjected to advertising programs and their components.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018 (H.R.2810), which prohibits the federal use of products and services from Russia-based Kaspersky, due to concerns that Moscow was using them to spy on American agencies.