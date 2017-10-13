KU student used keystroke logger to change grades.

A University of Kansas student was expelled from the school after allegedly changing his grades from an "F" to an "A" using information he obtained via a keystroke logger.

In the spring semester, the student plugged the USB thumb drive-sized device into the back of a lecture hall computer and was able to steal the credentials to log into the school grading system, 41 Action News reported.

"This goes beyond the naughty little boy who snuck into his professor's office in the middle of the night and pulled the exam paper out," Aerospace engineering professor Ron Barrett-Gonzalez told the news station. "It's a form of betrayal that goes beyond the norm."

Barrett-Gonzalez said it would have been harder to spot the intrusion if the student had made a more incremental change such as from a "C" to a "C+" or a "C" to a "B." Although the incident happened nearly a year ago, professors weren't notified of the incident until a meeting held two weeks ago.