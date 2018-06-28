Lawmakers pass stringent California Consumer Privacy Act

After a rush to get legislation done so a ballot measure slated for the November election could be pulled by today's withdrawal deadline, the California State Assembly Thursday passed the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018.

Assemblyman Ed Chau tweeted, “#AB375 passes off the Assembly Floor with bipartisan support and is headed to the @JerryBrownGov for his signature. #CaCPA2018 #CaLeg #Privacy.”

The law will be the most stringent of its kind in the U.S. “With the breaking news of the dramatic passage of California's new privacy law, AB 375, the strictest privacy measure in the nation, along with the coming into force of the European GDPR and SCOTUS decision in Carpenter – it's clear privacy has risen to the top of policymakers' agenda worldwide,” said Omer Tene, Chief Knowledge Officer of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). “Now, industry will need to adapt.”

Tene said the legislation in California, “home to the tech industry, will have profound effects on corporate data practices, websites and monetization techniques and require significant investment in reengineering consumer interfaces to enable compliance with the law.”