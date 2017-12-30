An 18-month probe has yielded the arrest of the middle man in a Nigerian prince scheme.

A 67-year-old Louisiana man faces 269 counts of wire fraud and money laundering for his part in a Nigerian prince email scam.





Michael Neu of Slidell, La., the alleged middle man in the scheme was snared after an “extensive” 18-month probe, the Slidell Police Department said.





Authorities said Neu “participated in hundreds of financial transactions, involving phone and internet scams, designed to con money from victims from across the United States.” Some of those dollars were wired to co-conspirators in Nigeria.

The investigation is ongoing and is expected to reach beyond the U.S. borders, according to a release from the police department.