Uber (1)

More than half of all Uber riders and drivers in the U.K. were impacted by the ride sharing company's data breach that was revealed last week.

The Information Security Office (ISO), the U.K.'s independent authority created to uphold information rights, said Uber reported on Nov. 29 that 2.7 million of the approximate 5 million active riders and 50,000 drivers had their names, mobile phone numbers and email addresses compromised in the breach.

The ISO does not believe the information exposed by itself poses a direct threat to its owners, but noted it could be used with other online scams.

This notification follows the revelation that for more than a year Uber not only hid a massive hack that resulted in cyberthieves pilfering the personal information of 57 million customers and drivers, but paid off the criminals to the tune of $100,000 to delete the stolen information.