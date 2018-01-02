Botnet2

The code that exploits a flaw in Huawei a router that enables these devices to be turned into botnets to push Satori and Brickerbot has been publicly posted on Pastebin.

NewSky Security reported that the malware that takes advantage of CVE-2017–17215 that takes advantage of Huawei HG532 router was found available and could lead to many more botnet attacks as cybercriminals take advantage of this free gift.

“When an IoT exploit becomes freely available, it hardly takes much time for threat actors to up their arsenal and implement the exploit as one of the attack vectors in their botnet code,” NewSky researchers wrote, noting this is what happened when the Netgear exploit NbotLoader code was leaked and then integrated into the botnet Qbot.