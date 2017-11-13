Man faces charges in hacking for hire case.

Federal prosecutors are charging John Kelsey Gammell, 46, with using hackers for hire to launch DDoS attacks against former employers and other companies.

Gammell has been charged with intentional damage to a protected computer and authorities say he made monthly payments between July 2015 and September 2016 to services like the now defunct vDOS platform along with others to launch periodic attacks and to bring down Washburn Computer Group in Monticello, Minn. according to court records.

Authorities say Gammell also used these services on at least half a dozen other companies as well.

Gammell's attorney, Rachel Paulose argues that her client never personally attacked the company and that authorities instead should focus their efforts on the hackers for ihire.

“The government has failed to charge a single one of those ‘cyber hit men' services, named and evidently well known to the government,” Paulose said according to the Star Tribune. “Instead the government's neglect has allowed the professional cyber hit men for hire to skip off merrily into the night.”

Paulose added that the Washburn attacks were essentially a prank on a dormant site not doing business. If convicted Gammell could serve between 15 and 17 years in prison.