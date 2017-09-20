As Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election intensifies, Paul Manafort's dealings are under intense scrutiny.

Former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort, now a target in Robert S. Mueller's probe of potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, wants a probe into a leak that revealed he was the subject of a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court order.

"If true, it is a felony to reveal the existence of a FISA warrant, regardless of the fact that no charges ever emerged," Manafort said in a statement released by his spokesman, Jason Maloni. "The U.S. Department of Justice's Inspector General should immediately conduct an investigation into these leaks and to examine the motivations behind a previous administration's effort to surveil a political opponent," he said.

The U.S. government, under a FISA Court order, wiretapped Manafort starting in 2014, initially over his suspicious dealings with Ukraine's ruling party and then again beginning in 2016 when investigators began to suspect he might be colluding with Russia to help the Trump campaign, according to a report by CNN.