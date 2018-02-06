Massachusetts attorney general adds online data breach report portal

Massachusetts is trying to make it easier for businesses and organizations to report a data breach by setting up an online portal.

The Data Breach Reporting Online Portal is available through the state attorney general's website and is intended to replace the written notifications that those hit with a data breach must file with the state under the Massachusetts Data Breach Notification Law, said Attorney General Maura Healey. However, use of the portal is voluntary and notification can still be sent through the mail.

“Data breaches are damaging, costly and put Massachusetts residents at risk of identity theft and financial fraud – so it's vital that businesses come forward quickly after a breach to inform consumers and law enforcement,” said AG Healey. “This new feature allows businesses to more efficiently report data breaches so we can take action and share information with the public.”

The AG's office reported that since November of 2007 it has received about 21,000 breach reports affecting more than 3.2 million people.