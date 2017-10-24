windows10_809820

Microsoft is claiming that the latest version of Windows 10, the Fall Creator's Update, is the most secure version of the operating system yet released.

The new security measures include protection against ransomware wrote John Cable, Microsoft's director of program management, Windows servicing and delivery, in a Microsoft blog. This is being handled through a new version of the company's venerable Windows Defender called Windows Defender Exploit Guard which is designed to stop remote code execution.

Windows Defender Antivirus has new safeguards added to protect against most of the commonly used variants like Locky, Cerber and Spora along with WannaCry and Petya. The last two types of malware targeted Microsoft products through the EternalBlue exploit.

The update is being rolled out in phases with most Windows users having it download in the background and then being prompted to install the software. Others may have to manually update their machine.