spectre

Microsoft has released two updates as part of the company's on-going effort to secure devices running Intel processors from the Spectre vulnerability.

Update KB4091666 for Windows 10 covers individual processors that reside in the chip makers Skylake, Haswell and Broadwell families. The update includes microcode issued by Intel specifically to cover Spectre Variant 2 (CVE 2017-5715) branch target injection. The release also contains previously released Intel microcode and Microsoft plans to roll out additional updates Intel thru this KB Article, the company said.

The second update, KB4078407, is for a number of Windows OS versions under the Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 product lines. It also addresses flaws associated with CVE 2017-5715.

Microsoft is not aware of any issues that affect these updates at this time.

AMD also recently released several Spectre related updates.