FancyBear APT

Microsoft has apparently discovered the soft-underbelly of cybercriminal enterprises and it's not a flaw in their malware.

The software giant has unleashed its legal team and has sued the infamous Russian hacking gang Fancy Bear, according to The Daily Beast. The goal is not to drag the hackers into court, but to use its legal levers to pry away its command control servers. And so far this tactic has proven successful with Microsoft having gained control of the traffic going to 70 servers formerly in the employ of Fancy Bear.

The error made by Fancy Bear, The Daily Beast said, is it tends to register domains that in one way or another utilize a Microsoft name or product. So Microsoft sues in the local jurisdiction, gains control of the illegally named domain and then directs its traffic to company owned and controlled servers.