HackerJail

A Parkville, Mo. man was sentenced to six years in prison for illegally entering his former employer's computer system to remove code and for accessing and downloading child pornography from his home computer.

Jacob Raines, 38, in May pleaded guilty to one count of computer intrusion and one count of accessing a computer in order to view child pornography over the Internet, according to Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Missouri statement. After Raines left his job as IT manager for American Crane & Tractor Parts in Kansas City, Kan. in March 2014 it was discovered by the person who took over his position and used Raines' old computer that someone had logged into it remotely and copied files to an off-site server in May 2014.

This data included the company's proprietary source code files, which was valued at $5,000, and the investigation showed he had used his position to act against his company's best interest for 10 years. It is not known if he passed along the stolen content to any competitors, but it was discovered that he did have the connections to do so.

During the course of the investigation it was discovered that Raines' had used his home computer to search for and download child pornography to include thousands of files and images leading to the Internet pornography charge.