The MLB reportedly confirmed accusations by the New York Yankees that the Red Sox stole signals and transmitted them through Apple Watches.

Major League Baseball investigators have found that the Boston Red Sox used Apple watches to steal hand signals from competitors' catchers and pass them on to their own players, according to a report in the New York Times.

The conclusion is the culmination of a two-week investigation launched after the New York Yankees lodged a complaint with the MLB commissioner and provide video that showed the Boston dugout when the Bronx Bombers faced the Red Sox on their own home turf during a three-game series in August.

Stealing signals is not illegal per se as long as teams don't rely on anything more than what they visually observe. Teams are prohibited from using electronic devices to pass along the signals they've pilfered.

In the video submitted with the Yankees's complaint, Red Sox Athletic Trainer Jon Jochim loves at his Apple Watch then gives the information to two players, one of whom in at least one instance passes the information to a Red Sox batter, the Times reported.