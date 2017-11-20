Montgomery County (Ill.) government offices taken offline by malware

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency reported that much of the county's computer system went down last week due to what it is calling a malware incident.

County officials said its offices at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Historic Courthouse, the Courthouse Annex, and some at the Montgomery County Jail have been impacted, including phones, according to a report in The Journal-News. The type of malware used nor exactly what the impact has been on the computer system was not released, but at this time the county does not believe any information has been compromised.

There is no estimated time when the repairs will be completed.

An email requesting additional information sent to the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency has not yet been answered.