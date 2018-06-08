The Mozilla Foundation Security has released an advisory to patch critical vulnerabilities in Firefox and Firefox ESR products which could allow a remote attacker to take control of an affected system

The vulnerabilities were patched in Firefox 60.0.2, ESR 60.0.2, and ESR 52.8.1 and were caused by a heap buffer overflow can occur in the Skia library when rasterizing paths using a maliciously crafted SVG file with anti-aliasing turned off, according the security advisory.

The bug would result in a potentially exploitable crash, researchers said informing users to update their systems to address vulnerabilities in Firefox and Firefox ESR.

Last month, Mozilla rolled out its two step authentication for all Firefox Accounts. The program was unique in that it was designed without support for SMS-based codes and was designed to work with the authentication of third party services such as Google Authenticator, Duo Mobile and Authy 2-Factor Authentication.