The Trump campaign's relationship with Cambridge Analytica is under scrutiny by Robert Mueller.

Special Counsel Roger Mueller reportedly is eyeing the relationship between the Trump campaign, the Republication National Committee (RNC) and Cambridge Analytica, which gleaned information from 50 million American Facebook users without their permission.

Digital pros who worked on the Trump in 2016, most of whom were RNC employees, have already met with members of Mueller's team, according to a report from ABC News.

In a statement, a Trump campaign spokesperson told ABC that the campaign “used the RNC for its voter data and not Cambridge Analytica,” which “was one of the best choices the campaign made,” but denied using data from the data analytics firm. “Any claims that voter data were used from another source to support the victory in 2016 are false,” the statement said.