The FBI left a raid at Paul Manafort's home with a trove of documents reportedly related to Robert Mueller's Russian collusion investigation.

A predawn, unannounced raid by the FBI in late July at the home of former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort the day after he met with Senate Intelligence Committee staff reportedly yielded a trove of documents, apparently including some that the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump had provided to Congress.

"Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well," the Washington Post reported Manafort spokesperson Jason Maloni as saying.

The FBI agents were working at the behest of special prosecutor Robert S. Mueller III who is investigating Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election, including possible collusion between Trump campaign team members and Russian operatives.

Manafort and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was forced out after he allegedly lied to Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his phone conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, have been in the crosshairs of a probe that that involves ever-broadening cast of characters, including the president's eldest son Donald Trump, Jr., and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who have had relationships with Russian organizations and officials.

Lawmakers most recently questioned Manafort as well as Kushner and the younger Trump about a 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower, billed in an email from the Russian liaison and Trump family friend who set it up as an opportunity to get dirt on then Trump rival Hillary Clinton.