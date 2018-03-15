Special Counsel Robert Mueller has ordered the Trump Organization for documents related to his Russia probe.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for records pertaining to Russia as well as other issues being probed by his office.

The order marks the first known time that Mueller has subpoenaed records associated with Trump's business, the New York Times reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

News of the subpoena came just hours after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Russian organizations and persons for interfering in the U.S. presidential election and other cyberattacks on critical infrastructure as well as the devastating NotPetya attack.

There is no indication that the Trump Organization would rebuff the demand or that the president would move to hamstring Mueller's investigation now that it's directly touching his business interests. “As we've maintained all along and as the president has said numerous times, there was no collusion between the campaign and Russia," White Press Sarah Sanders said at the Thursday White House press briefing. "We're going to continue to fully cooperate out of respect for the special counsel. We're not going to comment for any specific questions about the Trump organization. I'd refer you there."