Special counsel Robert Mueller hasn't forgotten about the DNC hack and other cybercrimes that kicked off the Russia probe.

Any concerns that the hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and other cybercrimes had gotten lost amid the flurry of white collar crimes pursued by Robert Mueller's Russia probe were allayed with the special counsel's November hire of cybersecurity expert Ryan K. Dickey.

Dickey is the first of Mueller's expanding, expert team who focuses exclusively on cybersecurity and, according to a report in the Washington Post, some experts believe that one of the charges Mueller may be mulling is a Computer Fraud and Abuse Act violation.

The former assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia was on the team investigating Marcel Lazar Leher, the Romanian hacker known as Guccifer, who pleaded guilty to unauthorized computer access and identity theft charges.

Dickey, who recently worked on the Megaupload case, was in the computer crime and intellectual-property section at the Justice Department until Mueller tapped him.