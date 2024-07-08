Alert overload? There’s a better way to secure your network

Network security controls are no longer reliable or sufficient. They are easily evaded, prone to false positives, and feed a costly ecosystem of alert management and incident response. According to pen testing by Positive Technologies, an external attacker can breach an organization's network perimeter in 93% of cases. This is unacceptable, and you no longer need to settle for it. For the past six years, the technologists at Trinity Cyber have been working obsessively to invent a new and better way to detect and truly prevent cyber attacks at the perimeter.

A new and better approach is here

It is now possible to open, fully inspect, and edit full-session network traffic with a capability fast and accurate enough to run inline. Previously thought impossible, this new capability is now the most effective anti-hacking tool in existence. The company calls it Full Content Inspection (FCI), and it is unlike any other security control. It is a new capability—a full-session, parsed content, active sensor that produces better, more reliable and more enduring security results by applying a different form of threat-identification logic enabled by a different kind of engineering. You can use it instead of or in addition to your current network controls.

With this new approach, detection accuracy jumps through the roof and false positives drop below one percent. It accurately detects and stops every Common Vulnerability and Exposure (CVE) on the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Known Exploited Vulnerability (KEV) list, every time. It's not too good to be true. It's real, and it works.

A timely, important, and disruptive innovation

The invention of FCI delivers a much-needed capability at the right time. Traditional network defenses are incapable of matching the escalating threat landscape, ransomware epidemic, and sophisticated adversaries that can attack and destroy an organization in minutes, causing a ripple effect throughout society and the global economy.

Trinity Cyber’s technology is important because enduring detection and automated prevention means everything.

FCI directly counters the hack. FCI exposes and mitigates cyber threats with extreme precision at massive scale. It examines exposed content before it enters or leaves a network in real time, and it takes actions that disrupt the hacker's intent.

The numbers prove its impact. In the past two months alone, FCI has successfully mitigated millions of threat events in hundreds of billions of sessions within petabytes of data. These threat events spanned more than 150 CVEs and other malicious techniques, including phishing, privilege escalation, steganography, command injection, and authentication bypass. Trinity Cyber's FCI identified and thwarted multiple exploit campaigns, scareware pop-up phishing attempts, and credential-stealing malware. Industry-leading next-generation firewalls (NGFW), intrusion prevention systems (IPS), secure web gateways (SWG), and web application firewalls (WAF)—operating alongside FCI—missed all of these things.

And FCI did it all with less than a millisecond of processing latency and with more than 99.99 percent accuracy—a value previously unattainable from any other network security solution. The old security approaches average false positive rates over 30 percent. In other words, they miss a lot.

Its benefits are practical and concrete. Prevention is good. But, FCI also reduces the crushing workload and trade-offs security teams face on a daily basis. Trinity Cyber is all about solving the toughest challenges. The advanced technology completely examines the fully-rendered substance of network traffic for the presence of malicious content and tradecraft. It can also mitigate malicious content out of network content to create the first real-time, automated prevention actions inline. And, Trinity Cyber personnel manage it, maintain it, and triage events as a service. The result is enduring protection from “bad things,” not blocking their ephemeral source.

FCI is desperately needed, disruptive innovation

FCI outperforms and replaces traditional IPSs, WAFs, and SWGs. There are six main differences between FCI and these traditional network security products: 1) the security approach, 2) scope of protection, 3) detection method, 4) context and visibility, 5) automated response method, and 6) response time. This new capability decrypts and opens full-session network traffic, parses it to the application layer, inspects it in context pairing the request and response bodies, and then acts on the network traffic to remove or alter hacking attempts. No other network security solution uses this approach.

FCI technology is proactive. It can detect and stop threats before they gain access to an enterprise or make it to an endpoint. It provides unprecedented scope. The Trinity Cyber solution provides fully managed security in a massive, highly secure, centrally-managed private cloud footprint that rides alongside (and outside) the networks and public cloud services that it defends, continuously monitoring threats in all network traffic and delivering more comprehensive, full session control and holistic protection. This detection method is more precise and enduring than the static threat signatures and patterns used by today’s IPS and gateway solutions, which only operate in a single direction and only recognize known threats.

FCI is a full-session, full-content, and behavior-based inspection capability. It monitors and detects known and unknown threats in real time by identifying anomalous behavior and hacker techniques in network sessions. It offers full object level controls akin to endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, but operates outside the customer's perimeter, before the threats can get in. This allows significant automation of response and a degree of visibility into a customer’s network never before possible. The system constantly collects and analyzes data, integrates with artificial intelligence (AI), and converts threat intelligence into actionable countermeasures and content-aware threat hunting operations. It provides full visibility into an entire corporate network. In addition to providing security teams with fast and accurate assessments of anomalous behavior indicating a potential threat, this new system acts on the threat in a precise, automated manner that does not interrupt business operations. It significantly increases detection accuracy and diminishes the need to rely on highly skilled security personnel, who are expensive to hire and in short supply.

Trinity Cyber’s FCI technology permanently removes threats and entire hacker groups. It scales, is not easily evaded by hackers, and is fully managed. FCI is an enduring disruptor, both to its competitors and to the hackers.

New and serious threats are emerging daily and your network security and incident response costs are going up. Trinity Cyber’s FCI is the most effective way to match the increasing magnitude and sophistication of today's cyber threat. It is redefining the industry.

