How DCU Leveraged Axonius to Increase Asset Visibility

November 26, 2021
<script src="https://fast.wistia.com/embed/medias/md4lwpogra.jsonp" async></script><script src="https://fast.wistia.com/assets/external/E-v1.js" async></script><div class="wistia_responsive_padding" style="padding:56.25% 0 0 0;position:relative;"><div class="wistia_responsive_wrapper" style="height:100%;left:0;position:absolute;top:0;width:100%;"><div class="wistia_embed wistia_async_md4lwpogra videoFoam=true" style="height:100%;position:relative;width:100%"><div class="wistia_swatch" style="height:100%;left:0;opacity:0;overflow:hidden;position:absolute;top:0;transition:opacity 200ms;width:100%;"><img src="https://fast.wistia.com/embed/medias/md4lwpogra/swatch" style="filter:blur(5px);height:100%;object-fit:contain;width:100%;" alt="" aria-hidden="true" onload="this.parentNode.style.opacity=1;" /></div></div></div></div>
  • Integrate all of their data sources 
  • Consolidate that information and make it easily searchable 
  • Gain a thorough understanding of their complete asset inventory and get a full understanding of their asset data 
  • Turn this data into concrete action (from enforcing policies to ensuring all assets adhered to security policies) 
  • Increase the number of protected remote devices by 18% 
Presented by Axonius

Axonius is the cybersecurity asset management platform that correlates asset data from existing solutions to provide an always up-to-date inventory, uncover gaps, and automate action — giving security and IT teams the confidence to control complexity.

