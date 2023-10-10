Four key elements to get identity security right

Let’s face it, we’ve all made technology purchase decisions we ended up regretting. Maybe it was that Walkman you bought just before the iPod was launched. When it comes to making an identity security solution acquisition, the stakes are significantly higher. With the number of vendors in the market, the changing landscape and scope of solutions, and the competitive hype, you could use some help.

That’s where SailPoint’s Identity security buyers guide comes in.

Since getting security right is essential to the business, there are many questions security pros have when starting out on an identity security journey, or looking to modernize an existing solution. Let’s address some of these to give you a flavor of what’s included in the identity security buyers guide.

How do you get started, how do you get value quickly? First, define the goals of an identity security program, keeping in mind this will be an ongoing program, not a project. Recognize you need to enable fundamental capabilities while prioritizing and defining those capabilities. Know the right questions to ask, the pathways that will help you achieve quick wins and address tactical needs with an eye towards delivering a sustainable, long-term program strategy.

The buyer’s guide addresses, in detail, the four key elements of a successful identity security program: strategy, operating model, technology and tools, and talent — all necessary to build a more mature identity security program.

Another common area of inquiry when planning out an identity security program is determining a logical starting point. The buyer’s guide details select use cases and helps readers make a case for prioritization. From user access empowerment and self-service, to mitigating risk through separation of duties to compliance and centralized visibility, the guide will put you on a path that makes the most sense for your enterprise.

Ultimately, it’s not always the technology, although, of course, that’s important. Instead, it’s about partnering with a trusted, innovative leader and industry-pioneering vendor to ensure a successful identity security program. A partner with an industry-leading customer retention rate, a world-class customer success mindset and team, and integrity you can bank on to enable a best-in-class identity security solution that supports your business now and into the future.

Take that first step or move to the next chapter of your identity security journey and download the buyers guide today.