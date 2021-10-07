Defense in depth in the age of COVID-19 and beyond

Reviewing backup and recovery plans and re-test robustness to account for people/place changes
Conducting a ‘privilege audit’ of permissions, checking all existing accounts, processes, and programs to ensure that individuals have only enough permissions to complete their job
Locking down Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP), encrypting the data and using 2FA/MFA (Multi-factor authentication)
Reinforcing a strong password policy and making multi-factor authentication mandatory where possible to reduce the risk of a privileged admin breach
Reviewing and amending the patch management program to ensure the business’ software is updated, patched, and secure no matter where their device is.
Enabling users as a line of defense. For example, a simple but effective change could be to ask employees to change their home router password from the default, out-of-the-box version they were provided, and ensure it is updated and patched.
Educating end users about phishing/spam and run regular security awareness and phishing simulations
Ensuring employees know when and how to report a suspicious message or activity.
Reviewing layers of security -- the person, the device, the network connection, and the cloud (application) all form a layer of risk.
Installing reputable cyber-security software that uses real-time threat intelligence and offers multi-layered shielding to detect and prevent multiple kinds of attacks at different attack stages
Alkira is partnering with cloud security vendor Check Point Software to enhance the Cloud Services Exchange, its cloud-based network infrastructure as-a-service solution, with Check Point's CloudGuard offering.