Defense in depth in the age of COVID-19 and beyond

October 7, 2021
  • Link to Part 1 here. 
  • Link to Part 2 here. 
  • Reviewing backup and recovery plans and re-test robustness to account for people/place changes 
  • Conducting a ‘privilege audit’ of permissions, checking all existing accounts, processes, and programs to ensure that individuals have only enough permissions to complete their job 
  • Locking down Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP), encrypting the data and using 2FA/MFA (Multi-factor authentication) 
  • Reinforcing a strong password policy and making multi-factor authentication mandatory where possible to reduce the risk of a privileged admin breach 
  • Reviewing and amending the patch management program to ensure the business’ software is updated, patched, and secure no matter where their device is. 
  • Enabling users as a line of defense. For example, a simple but effective change could be to ask employees to change their home router password from the default, out-of-the-box version they were provided, and ensure it is updated and patched. 
  • Educating end users about phishing/spam and run regular security awareness and phishing simulations  
  • Ensuring employees know when and how to report a suspicious message or activity. 
  • Reviewing layers of security -- the person, the device, the network connection, and the cloud (application) all form a layer of risk.   
  • Installing reputable cyber-security software that uses real-time threat intelligence and offers multi-layered shielding to detect and prevent multiple kinds of attacks at different attack stages 

