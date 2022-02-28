Zero Trust: The key to securing industry 4.0

BrandView

Industry 4.0 is all about the digital transformation of manufacturing and production. As new IT, OT and IoT technologies come online, they need to be secured and organizations are finding Zero Trust principles to be the best way to do that.

In a Zero Trust Thirty podcast (Episode 7: Industry 4.0 and the Zero Trust Security Revolution), Patrick Doliny, senior vice president of information technology and cybersecurity at energy drink manufacturer Bang Energy, and Jawahar Sivasankaran, president and COO of Appgate, discussed using a Zero Trust architecture to secure tdigital transformation, IoT and growing reliance on Industry 4.0 technologies.

“Data is the new oil,” said George Wilkes, Zero Trust Thirty moderator. “Digital transformation, Industry 4.0, the fourth industrial revolution -- whatever you want to call it -- there have been fundamental changes in how businesses leverage technology, and with it some serious implications for how to secure the supply chain, intellectual property and IOT/OT related to the manufacturing industry.”

Wilkes asked his guests what’s bugging them these days. Sivasankaran expressed concern about the rise of Industry 4.0. “As critical infrastructure systems are connected, we as an industry must rally to ensure that hospitals, railroad systems and other critical infrastructure systems are connected with the right controls in place.”

That’s similar to what’s bugging Doliny, whose company is in the center of that transformation. The facility-based, 9-5 workday has long been central to manufacturing, where employees punch in and out. But that dynamic is changing. Within that trend, he said, “The idea of remote work and shadow operational technology is bugging me. The amount of technology we must support within the supply chain and manufacturing because of this” has been a significant security challenge.

As the three discussed throughout the podcast, Zero Trust has been a lifeline in securing manufacturing technology.

The road to Zero Trust

Wilkes asked Doliny to explain his journey, from the challenges of securing his company’s Industry 4.0 machinery to the steps taken to implement a Zero Trust architecture.

Doliny said the biggest challenge was to not only secure their information technology systems, but also the growing operational technology used within their intelligent automation efforts at distribution centers and the smart technology that would diversify their go-to-market strategy.

Shifting to a Zero Trust architecture meant shifting from a “trust and verify” mindset to a “verify and then trust” mindset, he said.

To begin getting the Zero Trust strategy in place, Doliny said Bang Energy evaluated their situation top to bottom.

“I met with all the department heads, particularly around manufacturing and supply chain, to understand where all the potential critical data resides outside of traditional IT,” he said.

Doliny also took a close look at their manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution centers. As is typical in the food industry, these centers are largely owned and operated by co-packing partners. He came to understand their infrastructure and put into place access and monitoring capabilities.

To ensure proper security and data governance practices are in place, the team conducts regular audits of their data protection processes so that Bang Energy’s proprietary information is protected with the operational excellence they expect from their partners.

The company is also rapidly adopting SaaS applications and needed to protect these as well. “These cloud-based solutions became a little bit of a nightmare to manage, especially when it comes to making sure we have policies in place that either prevent and/or enable the appropriate access,” he said.

Additionally, there is the steady churn of those needing access, and the continuous identity lifecycle management of their onboarding and offboarding. Zero Trust helps make certain that users have access to the resources they need, and that critical data is protected.

What became more challenging was implementing Zero Trust on the manufacturing floor.

“These are part of the innovation, whether it's machine learning or robotics, that we're putting in place,” he explained. “How do we ensure that where we are outsourcing that they are actually coming to our network infrastructure in a very secure fashion and that we are able to monitor and audit their usage?”

Enter ZTNA

The answer turned out to be Zero Trust Network Access, or ZTNA, which improves the security of Bang Energy’s supply chain. For that, the company turned to Appgate.

As manufacturers like Bang Energy embrace new Industry 4.0 machineries, the challenges associated with securing these technologies is high.

The good news: With Zero Trust and improved edge security solutions, the security tools necessary to get the job done are available and deployable.