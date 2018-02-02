This article originally appeared on SC Media UK.

NATO CCDCOE coordinates NATO Cyber Education and Training

As of January 2018 NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) became responsible for identifying and coordinating cyber-defence operations education and training for all NATO bodies across the Alliance.





“Investing in training and education is probably the best kind of commitment one can make. The returns are huge, though not always measurable in terms of dollars or euros. This is especially relevant in the context of the tidal wave of technology, which opens new opportunities, but also makes skills obsolete more quickly,” said Merle Maigre, director of the NATO-affiliated knowledge hub currently joining 20 nations.





The Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (SACT) granted that CCDCOE takes on these new responsibilities with the status of the Department Head for Cyber Defence Operations Education and Training Discipline.The centre continues to work closely with Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk, Virginia, USA, to ensure the availability of cyber-training. The continuing transformation of Alliance forces and capabilities including the responsibility for NATO Education and Training is overseen and promoted by Allied Commander Transformation.





The NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence is a NATO-accredited cyber defence hub focusing on research, training and exercises. The international military organisation based in Estonia provides a 360-degree look at cyber-defence, with expertise in the areas of technology, strategy, operations and law and is a community of currently 20 nations.





The Centre also puts on the International Conference on Cyber Conflict, CyCon joining key experts and decision-makers of the global cyber defence community in Tallinn every spring. The tenth anniversary event CyCon X: Maximising Effects will take place from 30 May to 1 June 2018.