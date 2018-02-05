Netflix phishing scams gain attention of Michigan law enforcement.

The Grand Rapids, Mich., Police Department are warning people about a Netflix scam looking to dupe users out of their payment information.

While similar scams has been in circulation since late November 2017, it's worth noting the scam has finally gotten the attention of local law enforcement and that the phishing pages from November had previously been shut down.

“Over the last couple of months, an email from a fake account has been circulating to Netflix customers alerting them of the deactivation of their account because the company "could not validate billing information," the Police Facebook post said. “The email then prompts you to click on a link and enter your personal information to include credit card numbers.”

Users are advised to close out of these emails without clicking on any links and to log into their accounts directly if they suspect there is a problem.