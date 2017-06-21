New York State Supreme Court Justice Lori Sattler phished for $1M

New York State Supreme Court Justice Lori Sattler was duped out of more than $1 million while trying to sell her Upper East Side apartment and purchase another.

Justice Sattler was fooled by a phishing email she thought was from her estate lawyer into wiring nearly $1.1 million to the Commerce Bank of China, according to the New York Daily News.

She told authorities Friday she received the malicious email on June 7 which instructed her to send the money to the foreign account. Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for the Office of Court Administration, declined to comment on the pending investigation but confirmed the incident did occur.

"It is correct that the judge was the victim of a crime — and as it is a pending criminal matter we can't comment any further," Chalfen said. The FBI and NYPD are investigating the crime.