2024 SC Award Winners Announced: Celebrating Cybersecurity Excellence

The 2024 SC Award winners have been revealed, with more than 30 standout companies, leaders, and solutions recognized for their achievements in cybersecurity. Now in its 27th year, the SC Awards continues to spotlight the most impactful innovations and individuals shaping the future of digital security.

View the full list of 2024 SC Awards winners here.

Tom Spring, SC Media Sr. Editorial Director, CyberRisk Alliance

This year’s winners came from a diverse array of categories, with a mix of established players and emerging startups making their mark. From the evolving threat landscape to the rapid rise of AI-driven defenses, the 2024 SC Awards celebrate those who’ve not only kept up with these challenges but have pushed the industry forward.

This year’s competition was impressive and inspiring with over 150 finalists representing a thriving cybersecurity industry. The winners were selected by a panel of over 50 independent experts from across the cybersecurity community. From advanced AI-driven solutions to groundbreaking approaches in cloud security, winners represent the cutting-edge advancements necessary to combat today’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges.

33 Categories, Endless Innovation

The 2024 SC Awards were divided into two major areas: Excellence Awards and Trust Awards. The Excellence Awards recognize organizations and individuals for their leadership, strategy, and vision. Winners in these categories, like Security Executive of the Year and Security Company of the Year, highlight the driving forces behind some of the biggest breakthroughs in the industry.

Meanwhile, the Trust Awards focus on the technology side, showcasing cutting-edge solutions that are essential to the cybersecurity landscape. From AI/ML-powered threat detection tools to endpoint security and cloud security solutions, these awards celebrate the innovations that are helping organizations defend against today’s most sophisticated attacks.

One thing all these winners have in common? They’re not just keeping up with the changes in cybersecurity—they’re leading the way.

AI, Zero Trust, and Scalable Solutions: The Common Threads

If there’s one theme that stood out among this year’s winners, it’s the embrace of AI and machine learning. Solutions like SentinelOne’s AI-driven endpoint protection and Nightfall AI’s generative AI-powered data loss prevention have shown how these technologies can help automate threat detection and response, giving organizations a critical edge in the fight against cyber threats.

Another growing trend is the adoption of Zero Trust architecture, which emphasizes that no entity—inside or outside a network—should be automatically trusted. Companies like Adamnetworks and their adam:ONE Zero Trust Connectivity platform are pushing the boundaries of this approach, helping organizations secure their environments in a world where remote work and cloud-based services are the norm.

Scalability is another common thread, with many winners focusing on solutions that can grow alongside organizations. Whether it’s endpoint protection, cloud security, or training platforms, today’s cybersecurity products must be able to adapt to a rapidly changing landscape.

Celebrating the Future of Cybersecurity

The SC Awards are a reflection of the cybersecurity industry’s resilience and ingenuity. As cyberattacks grow more complex, it’s the innovations and people celebrated by these awards that will continue to drive the industry forward.

Want to dive deeper into the stories behind the winners? SC Media has a full week of special coverage lined up, including in-depth profiles, interviews, and video discussions with the award recipients. It’s a chance to hear directly from the leaders shaping the future of cybersecurity, as they share insights into the technologies and strategies that defined the past year.

Congratulations to all the winners, finalists, and nominees—you are the backbone of the cybersecurity ecosystem.

View the full list of 2024 SC Awards winners here.